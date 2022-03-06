Sexy Disha Patani raises the temperature as she flaunts her svelte figure in strapless bikini; see photos

Actress Disha Patani, who never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts on social media, once again took the internet by storm by posting stunning bikini pictures.

On Sunday, the 'Radhe' actress, who is also one of the fittest Bollywood actresses, posted photos of herself in a sexy beige strapless bikini that set the temperature soaring.

Disha looked stunning as she seductively posed for the camera. The actress wore golden hoop earrings and a gold chain with a pendant. The backdrop showcases lush green trees and sand dunes.

However, she did not write anything along with the photo on Instagram. Take a look:

View on Instagram

As soon as she posted the photo, her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section and gushed over her beauty and svelte figure.

A few days back, she took the internet by storm by posting a photo of herself in a sexy peach bralette with a plunging neckline. Disha kept her hair loose and wore a golden chain that added the glam touch.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:22 PM IST