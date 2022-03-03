Watch: Disha Patani spotted on the sets of ‘Ek Villain 2’ post pack up

Disha Patani’s ‘Ek Villain 2’ is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited films from her envious list of forthcoming projects. Ever since the gorgeous actress has started shooting for the movie, it has built huge anticipation and curiosity amongst her ardent fans.

The prep videos and behind the scenes visuals from ‘Ek Villain 2’ that Disha has been posting on her social media time and again has made her followers and fans truly excited about the sequel.

Similarly, a new video shows Disha along with the movie director Mohit Suri, as they pose for the shutterbugs on the set of the movie post pack up.

For Disha, 2022 is turning out to be one of the busiest years. Touted to be the hottest and talented actress of Bollywood, Disha has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months.

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments. The talented actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:20 AM IST