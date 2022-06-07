Salman Khan Threat Letter: Actor records statement with Mumbai Police

Salman Khan |

Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with a letter threatening him and his father, an official said on Tuesday.

Khan's statement was recorded on Monday evening before he left for Hyderabad, he said.

Earlier, the police had recorded the statement of the actor's father, noted screenplay writer Salim Khan, in connection with the probe.

Police had also enhanced the security around the actor's residence in suburban Bandra.

According to a police source, the letter said "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Moosewala Hoga... (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala's fate.)" Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab last month.

An unidentified person dropped the letter on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan was sitting after a morning walk on Sunday.

A case under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station.