Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, and others speak about their love for Lata Mangeshkar ahead of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’

Lata Mangeshkar represents what a true Indian icon and legend stands for, having solidified her status as the "Voice of India.". Her voice occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian and StarPlus is all set to pay tribute to her memory and illustrious musical journey.

As the music industry stands in solidarity to celebrate the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, StarPlus' special series 'Naam Reh Jaayega' brings eighteen of India's most notable singers together to pay special tribute to the 'Nightingale of India,' honouring her legacy and the countless memories she left us with.

The grand tribute will see Pyarelal ji, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majmudar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

StarPlus today organized a special digital press conference where some of these noteworthy singers including Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, Jatin Pandit, Nitin Mukesh, Aishwarya, Anwesha and Sneha Pant addressed the national media.

Says Javed Ali, “I consider everything that Lata Didi gave us as a prasad as a blessing. Me and everyone in the music industry has learnt so much from her. Everyone that loves music, loves Lata Mangeshkarji and I’m honoured to pay tribute to her.”

Says Sadhana Sargam, “It feels as though life has come full circle for me. The government of Madhya Pradesh conferred me with the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Award’ and now I’m here to pay tribute and homage to the greatest singer to ever come from India.”

Adds Nitin Mukesh, “I have a lifetime of memory with Lata Mangeshkar ji and received so much love from her. She knew my father since before I was born. I have travelled with her, learned so much from her. Her voice will always truly be God's divine blessing and it’s my honour to be part of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’. Music starts with Lata Mangeshkar and ends with her and because music is immortal so is she”

Conceived and Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to bring many voices to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotion and hope, that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode, hour long series is out 1st May, 2022 only on StarPlus at 7pm every Sunday.

