Saba Azad takes daily classes for 'Minimum', says 'I really hope they pay off'

In 'Minimum', Saba will play the role of a French girl

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Actress Saba Azad who essayed the role of Parvana Irani in 'Rocket Boys' has found a unique spot in the hearts of the audiences after her performance in the series.

Her radiant and attractive aura in the series certainly acted as a catalyst in her professional life, eventually landing Saba bigger projects like 'Minimum' and others.

In 'Minimum', she will play the role of a French girl.

The actress is currently anticipating the commencement of Minimum’s shoot and has a lot to talk about the same.

She said, "It’s been daily classes for my next project Minimum, I really hope they pay off. The biggest perk of cinema are the new skills you get to learn along the way. The film commences shoot on the 17th of this month. In the meantime, it’s been amazing to be back on the road with my band MadboyMink since Covid restrictions eased up and live performances and music festivals restarted. We’re also working on a music video to be shot and released after the shoot for Minimum concludes."

Currently, Saba Azad is basking in the success of 'Rocket Boys' for which she is vastly appreciated. Meanwhile, she will also be seen in 'Rocket Boys 2'.

