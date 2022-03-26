Ranveer Singh joins I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to represent the Indian entertainment industry at Dubai Expo

As the curtains come down on the media and entertainment fortnight at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo, Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur will lead a delegation to Dubai to hold some important conversations with his counterparts from other countries.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who has become the face of the Indian entertainment industry with his shape-shifting, generation-defining performances like 83, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, etc, and back to back blockbusters, will represent the Indian media and entertainment industry at the world expo.

After a decade-long journey in the Hindi film industry, Ranveer has established himself as the best actor and the biggest superstar of his generation and is thus, the perfect choice to showcase Indian cinema to the world. He will be felicitated by Anurag for his incredible contribution to the Indian film industry.

Ranveer will join Anurag Thakur on March 27th and will be a part of several important meetings, including an in-depth conversation about the media industry with the I&B minister. He will also attend a dinner hosted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt and YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:19 PM IST