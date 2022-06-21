Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra share new poster of 'HIT: The First Case', announce trailer release date

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday shared a new poster of their upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case' on social media.

They also announced that the trailer of the suspense thriller will officially be released on Thursday (June 23).

"Catch the chaos unfold as a cop and a missing case cross paths 👮🏽 Trailer out on 23rd June 2022. In cinemas on July 15 2022," they captioned their posts.

The intriguing poster features Rajkummar sitting on a vehicle.

A few days back, the makers shared an intriguing teaser of the film. It looks extremely enthralling and will keep you hooked to your seat.

Rajkummar is playing the role of Vikram - a police officer, who is divided between his dedication to the job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar will be seen in an extremely intense cop- role.

The teaser revolves around Rajkummar trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions 'HIT: The First Case'. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the July 15, 2022.