Radhika Madan drops hint on 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota 2' in latest AMA session

Radhika Madan is on a work spree as she has been shooting for her upcoming projects back to back. The actress recently took out some time for her Instagram fam and did a quick Ask Me Anything aka AMA session.

The actress during the session expressed her excitement for the release of her first titular film ‘Sanaa’.

During the AMA session, one of the fans asked about which film did Radhika enjoy the most while shooting. The 'Angrezi Medium' actress posted a picture of hers along with the director of the film Sudhanshu Saria. Replying to the question, she wrote along with the picture, “Can’t wait for you guys to experience this. 😇 #sanaa.”

The actress had wrapped up shooting for the film a while back and is very keen for the film to release.

Apart from this, the fans had a great AMA session on the gram as Radhika replied to various questions with fun answers. During the session, Radhika was also asked if there are any plans for the sequel of 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. She posted a BTS video from one of her rehearsal sessions and wrote “Apne haath me sirf nunchucks hai baaki sab inke haath 🙏 @vasanbala.”

Radhika mentioned how only the director of the film, Vasan Bala can answer the question.

From expressing that she is into “Ishq wala Love” to mentioning how she would love to work again with her co-actor and friend Sanya Malhotra, the AMA answered everything her fans wanted to know.

On the work front, Radhika has wrapped up for four of her upcoming films, 'Sanaa', 'Kutte', 'Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine', and 'Kache Nimbu'. Currently, she is working on her next project with Akshay Kumar.