Priyanka Chopra shares stunning photos in mini skirt and crop top; Nick Jonas asks 'why are you so hot?'

Actress Priyanka Chopra joined husband Nick Jonas at the golf course recently and gave a glimpse of their day on the field on Sunday.

On Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of pictures and shared a glimpse of Nick's private golf course. In one of the photos, PeeCee can be seen striking a stunning pose on the field. She looks absolutely gorgeous in a black and white mini pencil skirt with a cropped top.

In another picture, she is seen taking a selfie with her best friend Cavanagh James.

"It was a good day," the actress captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, Nick commented, "Why are you so hot?!"

Nick also took to his Instagram account to post videos of him playing golf. Take a look:

For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year. They have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

They tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Priyanka will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:52 PM IST