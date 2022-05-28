Prithviraj Kapoor Death Anniversary: From 'Draupadi' to 'Rustam Sohrab', best movies of the legendary actor

Prithviraj Kapoor Death Anniversary | Wikipedia

Prithviraj Kapoor was an actor, film producer, director, writer and politician who started his career in the silent era of Hindi cinema. He was associated with the Indian People's Theatre Association as one of its founding members.

He is also popularly known for founding Prithvi Theatres. He was the patriarch of the Kapoor family.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1969 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1971 for his contributions towards Indian Cinema. He passed away on May 29, 1971.

On the anniversary of his death, let us look back at some of his best movies:

Draupadi

This is an Indian sound film. Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Arjuna here. The film was based on an episode from the Mahabharata's, which showcased Duryodhan's plans of usurping Hastinapur and his subsequent attempt at shaming the Pandavas by disrobing Draupadi's sari.

Rajrani Meera

It is a Hindi devotional film. Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of King of Mewar. This film is cited as one of the best films of his career. The story revolves around the sixteenth-century saint-poet Mirabai who suffers through hardships from her husband's family in her love for Lord Krishna, she finally renounces her family and palace to wander as a mendicant writing bhakti poetry.

President

This is a Hindi social romantic drama film. The story revolves around a love triangle with a social content that highlighted the conditions of the mill workers. It was also the first film to show a liberated educated woman managing her own factory.

Raj Nartaki

The Story of this film is set in the early 19th century in the Manipur Kingdom and is about social barriers and a court dancer. Here, Prithviraj Kapoor plays the role of Prince Chandrakirti.

Anand Math

This is a Hindi historical drama that stars Prithviraj Kapoor as Satyanand. The story is set in pre-independent India, Satyananda saves Kalyani and her daughter from a few bandits and promises to reunite her with her husband Mahendra, who is captured by the British Army.

Rustam Sohrab

This is a Urdu language film and it is based on the legendary poem of Rostam and Sohrab by Persian poet Ferdowsi.