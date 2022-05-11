Photos: Sara Ali Khan finds work-life balance in the valley of Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan is one of the few actresses who know how to find a balance between work and life. She is truly a traveller at heart. The actress has a deep-seated desire to travel the world as she finds leisure in hiking up to a mountain and catching the first sunrise.

Recently, Sara travelled to Pahalgam, Kashmir, where the actress enjoyed every bit of her trek. In the pictures Sara uploaded, she can be seen wearing a top to bottom maroon sportswear. Taking to her social media, the actress jotted down “Kashmir Ki Kali, Is back to your Gali, Now trekking par Main Chali."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's last outing ‘Atrangi Re’ was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country.

Currently, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:53 PM IST