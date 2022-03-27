Photo: Honey Singh's drastic transformation leaves internet stunned; fans say 'Old Yo Yo is back'

Indian popstar and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has rendered his fans speechless with his drastic transformation.

The musician shared a picture of himself on Saturday showing off his ripped physique. Singh can be seen oozing his usual swag in the photo, which seems to be taken just before a concert.

According to the 'Blue Eyes' singer's caption, he was in Hyderabad to perform for at a club.

"Lets Roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism," he wrote.

As soon as he shared the picture, fans bombarded the comments section with fire emoticons, complimenting the singer's transformation.

They even declared that the 'old Honey Singh' is back, and some asked him to even keep his hairstyle as it was during his peak in Bollywood.

"Welcome back old yo yo," a user wrote. Another commented, "Bas baal bhi Old style me rakh ligye."

"Ab toh aisa lagta hai ki wapas dekhne milega apna 2012 wala Singh sahab," an excited user said.

Honey Singh is known for delivering some of the biggest chartbusters of Bollywood, including 'Angrezi Beat', 'Manali Trance', 'Sunny Sunny', 'Desi Kalakaar', 'Lungi Dance' and others, and is the highest-paid musician in the Hindi film industry till date.

While at the peak of his career, Honey Singh took a break from work in 2016 after he suffered from several mental health issues and was diagnosed as bipolar.

He returned to the business in late 2018 with the song 'Makhna', which was an instant hit. In the same year, he also remade the cult classic 'Urvashi', which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

