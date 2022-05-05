'People make baat ka batangad': Kartik Aaryan finally breaks silence over fallout with Karan Johar

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has finally opened up on his tiff with filmmaker Karan Johar, over a year after he was announced to be no longer a part of the much-hyped 'Dostana 2'.

In April 2021, KJo's Dharma Productions had refused to reveal the reason behind the fallout, and instead, had released a statement which read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha."

While Kartik had remained tightlipped about the entire episode until now, he finally addressed it during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Kartik was asked if a fallout like that could affect his career, he replied that he just focuses on his work. "That’s all I would like to say on this."

Post the fallout, several reports also claimed that industry insiders were creating a lobby against Kartik as he was an outsider and that they were coming in his way of getting good films.

The actor, however, said that no one has the time for all of this. "What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours," he stated.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's iconic 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The film is set to release on May 20, and it also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles.

