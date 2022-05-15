Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's diamond ring, smartwatch, iPhone stolen from hotel room: Report

Neha Kakkar's husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh's personal belongings were reportedly stolen from his hotel room in Mandi recently.

According to several media reports, the theft took place at a hotel in Mandi where he was staying during a vacation.

Reportedly, a diamond ring, iPhone and a smartwatch, apart from some cash, have been stolen. An investigation has been launched into the incident and cops are reportedly checking the CCTV footage.

Last week, Neha and Rohanpreet shared a video on Instagram in which they can be seen enjoying coffee in bed in a hotel room.

Neha and Rohanpreet are quite active on Instagram and they often upload funny and adorable videos. They also openly express their love for each other on social media.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in a grand ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in December 2020. They started dating after they met during the filming of their first music video together 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:54 PM IST