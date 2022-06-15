Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra's 'Holy Cow' to release on August 26

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra's 'Holy Cow' announced the released date of the film on Wednesday. They also gave a glimpse of the characters.

The film is all set to release on August 26, 2022.

Check out some of the photos here:

'Holy Cow' is directed by Sai kabir and it also features Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The film is touted to be a dark comedy. According to the makers, it is a one-night adventure of Salim Ansari, who is trying to find his missing cow Ruksar.

Going by the photos, Nawazuddin plays the role of a police inspector in 'Holy Cow'.