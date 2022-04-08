'Many felt I am displaying feminine qualities': Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Laila in 'Heropanti 2'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' which will release in theatres on April 29, 2022.

Fans are excited to watch Nawazuddin portray a unique character who will be different from all the other characters he has played so far.

Nawazuddin is seen playing Laila, a ruthless don who has a feminine side to him. His character is unpredictable and quirky.

When asked about the biggest challenge he had to face while perfecting the gait of the character, which had to depict the power of a don while retaining feminine elegance, the star said, "I incorporated the [traits of] the character in my real life. Laila's walk and the feminine touch [in his manners] were prominently visible in my gestures”.

The actor, who is popularly known for getting into the skin of his character before reaching the sets, followed a similar schedule for Ahmed Khan's directorial venture.

Adding more, Siddiqui says, "Many asked me about the change in my body language, and told me that my walk is different from my usual style. Many thought I am displaying feminine qualities. That's how engrossed I was in Laila's role. I dropped the mannerisms after the shoot was completed."

'Heropanti 2' sees Tiger Shroff's Babloo lock horns with Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music is given by AR Rahman.

