Kim Sharma’s beau and tennis star Leander Paes gets an animated series on his life

Tennis star Leander Paes has not just been headlining for his sport, but also for finding love in actress Kim Sharma. After featuring in the non-fiction series 'Break Point' alongside Mahesh Bhupathi, helmed by filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Leander has now come onboard for an animated series on his life story, tentatively titled ‘Little Leander’.

The series will be presented by Green Gold Animation, the studio behind India’s favourite show ‘Chhota Bheem’.

This animated original will be based on Leander’s life, the challenges and his childhood experiences during his journey to become one of the greatest tennis stars and a global icon.

Paes said, “I’m thrilled for this show to be made because this in a way also becomes my legacy to stay. This is a very heartwarming opportunity because through this series I will be communicating with young minds and looking to inspire them towards positive development. The thought in itself is very fulfilling. I met Rajiv multiple times to understand how the story will develop and his vision for the series, I’m assured that I’m in safe hands. I would like to thank Kim and Rajiv for making this happen. I’m glad that this is taking off and can’t wait to see the pilot now”.

One of the most successful players in tennis history with 8 career Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 career Grand Slam mixed doubles championships, he also holds many a firsts in the world of tennis. The former Doubles world number 1 is an inspiration both on and off the court.

The show will take inspiration from true events in his life and will be created with kids and young teens in mind. This sports adventure will serve to bring out the passion, the sacrifices, the attitude and the heart required to accept wins and losses with grace as personified by Leander throughout his life and career. Green Gold Animation is looking at creating the series in 3D/2D Animation format.

The tennis star has visited the studio’s state of the art facility at Hyderabad for multiple narration sessions and has been involved in the initial phase of visual development. ‘Little Leander’ will not just focus on Leander Paes’ life story, interesting incidents, turning points but also use his childhood images for referencing and research work. The team will reach out to his family members, close friends and associates as well to put together the background material.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:50 PM IST