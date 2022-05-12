'Kiara Advani ran as fast as she could': 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director Anees Bazmee on how he scared his lead actors

The upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is currently the talk of the town. Director Anees Bazmee, along with the cast Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote the film recently.

Among the many tales recounted about the making of the film, director Anees Bazmee, who has quite the comedic streak, revealed how he pranked his lead jodi Kartik and Kiara on the scary sets of the movie.

The director spoke about how the palatial location where they shot the film was quite spooky, perfect for pranks. "The mansion where we were shooting was quite a secluded place. The atmosphere there was such that one could not enter the mansion alone. Even if you have ten or twelve people with you, you must think twice before entering," he said.

He continued, "We were taking a shot inside the mansion and the camera was situated at a distance. It was a big room, and the shot was that Kiara and Kartik are searching the room for something. We had already made someone lie down on the couch underneath a lot of sheets. The minute, these guys reached the couch, he woke up. Kiara ran away from there as fast as she could!"

He further said, "There was one more instance where we were spinning tales saying, "There is someone behind the door!" Someone then went behind the door and banged it loudly. All of us ran as fast as we could from there! So, these pranks were quite normal on set."

Rajpal Yadav then chimed in saying that the atmosphere on set was quite scary.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's iconic 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The film is set to release on May 20.

