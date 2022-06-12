Kiara Advani completes 8 years in Bollywood: 'JugJugg Jeeyo' actress celebrates with her fans virtually

Continuing the tradition of the annual meeting with her fans on her anniversary in Bollywood, Kiara Advani met over 40 fan clubs virtually to mark the eighth year of her debut film 'Fugly', that released on June 13, 2014.

Caving a place amongst the top stars in Bollywood, Kiara has scaled a remarkable trajectory of her glorious career in eight years with memorable performances and characters that are etched in the audience's hearts.

To celebrate the love and support of her fans and express her gratitude for the overwhelming response over the years, Kiara engaged in a virtual interaction with her fans, enjoying an evening of delightful conversation and answering some fun questions.

Fans celebrated Kiara's eight years in Bollywood by beginning the interaction with the hook step challenge of 'The Punjabban Song'.

The youngest fan in the interaction, four years old Erina, expressed her admiration for the actress after watching 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Last year, a young fan of Kiara named Sachita sang 'Jab Tak' from 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and this year she sang 'Dil Na Janeya' from 'Good Newzz'.

Aisha, from Bangladesh, requested the actress to visit her country. Another fan Prachi, sang 'Ranjha' and 'Mann Bhareya' from 'Shershaah' for the actress.

A fan named Samadrita sketched two artworks of Kiara as Dimple from 'Shershaah'. Two young and adorable fans, Mebing and her sister, sang 'Ranjha' for Kiara. As fans requested Kiara to check her DMs, the actress obliged right away and followed back her fan clubs.

Kiara's team ended the celebration by cutting a cake with her fans.

From Bihar, Assam, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chandigarh to Bangladesh and Turkey, fans from different parts of the nation as well as the world united to shower their love on the actress. They expressed their fondness via artworks, singing as well as engaging in heartwarming conversation with Kiara.

Currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara is gearing up for her upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', promotions for which have begun in full swing.

From 'Fugly', 'MS Dhoni', 'Kabir Singh', 'Good Newzz', 'Shershaah', to the recently released 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kiara has ruled the hearts of her fans with impressive performances that have resulted in her enormous fanbase spread across the world.

She will next be seen in films like 'Govinda Naam Mera' and S Shankar's next with Ram Charan. She also has a few unannounced projects to her credit.