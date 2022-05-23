Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' crosses Rs 50 crore mark on its first weekend

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' emerged as the biggest first weekend opener for a Hindi film this year. The horror-comedy which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles not only brings Indian audiences on board but also wins hearts of international audiences as it enters no. 9 on UK Box office.

This Anees Bazmee directorial showcased a huge jump collecting Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday.

Kartik Aaryan delivered the biggest opener of the year with the film's Day 1 collections of Rs 14.11 crore, overtaking Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Yash Raj Films' production 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Ranveer Singh.

The horror comedy that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, minted Rs 18.34 crore on the second day.

It stands at a total of Rs 55.96 crore.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' clashed with Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:22 AM IST