Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines ever since his last project 'Dhamaka' was released, and now the actor has given his fans another reason to get on their toes.

He was recently spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, hinting a possible collaboration between the two.

Kartik was clicked at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu while sporting a casual look. The 31-year-old actor also waved at the paparazzi after coming out of the office premises.

He looked dapper in a candy-pink coloured hoodie with denim and light grey shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Apart from this, he has 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:57 AM IST