Karisma Kapoor recalls her ‘fan girl’ moment when she met Govinda for the first time

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda are all set to celebrate 25 years of the cult classic film ‘Hero No. 1’ on 'India's Got Talent'.

In a promo shared by the makers, the Karisma can be seen taking a trip down memory lane and talking about the time when she met Govinda for the first time.

The conversation starts with Karisma talking about how happy she is with ‘Hero No 1’ completing 25 years and then goes on to reveal a sweet secret. Karisma says, “I was a huge fan of Chi Chi ji (Govinda) since the very beginning, just like everyone else. I was so crazy for his dance that I remember when Khudgarz (1987) had released, I was in love with the song ‘Aap ke aa jane se.’ That is when I told my mom and dad that I have to meet Govinda Ji anyhow and take an autograph or a photo with him.”

She further adds, “I remember his show was on with Neelam (Kothari) and his performance on street dancer was on. Chi Chi ji was in this gold outfit and I was there backstage standing with a rose in my hand. I was peeping through the curtains unable to believe that I was seeing Chi Chi ji and Neelam dance. So I’ve been a fan of him since then and I was so excited when I gave him the rose!"

"And when Chi Chi ji met me, he asked me, “Aap heroine banna chahati hein?” and I shyly said, “Ya.” And that is when he said, “App bahaut badi heroine banogi! Who knew that we would eventually work together!" she says.

Karisma and Govinda's pair was one of the most-loved onscreen jodis of Bollywood. Together, they went on to star in 11 films, including 'Raja Babu', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:50 PM IST