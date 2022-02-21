Jackky Bhagnani and his team rewatch Govinda, Karisma Kapoor's 'Hero No. 1' as the film completes 25 years

Pooja Entertainment created a series of cult entertainers in the 90s. In 1997, came 'Hero No.1', a musical romcom and family favourite that still has instant recall value and completes 25 years this month.

This Vashu Bhagnani and David Dhawan classic is still dewy fresh thanks to its memorable chartbusters like 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai,' 'Mohabbat Ki Nahin' and 'Tum Hum Pe Marte Ho', the iconic dance moves of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and rip-roaring comedy by veterans like Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Tiku Talsania , Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri and Shakti Kapoor.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani recently shared a video on social media where he and his team could be seen enjoying the golden hit.

Jackky also shared how as a child, he would watch Karisma and Govinda follow the instructions of choreographer Ganesh Acharya effortlessly and pull off their dance moves in a single take. "There is so much to learn from these legends," he said as he spoke about the magical team of David Dhawan and his father, Vashu Bhagnani who gave so many genre-defying hits together.

Fans took to social media and continue to hope for a remake or a sequel that will carry the franchise forward.

