Karan Kundrra to star in Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda's upcoming film

Actor Karan Kundrra is the one on everyone's watchlist, and we can certainly see why. After his impressive showdown in 'Bigg Boss 15', the actor-host has been on a signing spree and is busy with his back-to-back shoot slates.

Currently making noise with his stint in an OTT reality show, Karan has once again proved his title, the King of Reality TV shows. Ever since his entry, the show and the streaming platform have been registering record-breaking viewership.

Apart from that, the star has his hands full with the promotions of his upcoming song, 'Kamle', with Akasa Singh.

Karan is also working on a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda, slated to release this year. The star also has 'Khatra Khatra' with Jacqueline Fernandez and music videos.

Karan has also signed many endorsements, owing to his fan-crazed appeal PAN-India.

It looks like Karan is all ready to enthral the audience with his back-to-back releases. Recently, the actor made headlines for his romantic track, 'Rula Deti Hai', with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:25 PM IST