Karan Johar to host Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday at a plush hotel in Mumbai

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to throw a lavish birthday party for Dharma Productions’ CEO and close friend Apoorva Mehta on Thursday night at a plush hotel in Mumbai.

He is making sure that everything is grand in this celebration. Exquisite invites specially designed by Karan Johar and Harsha Khilachand have been sent out which includes a bottle of bubbly and a jar of chocolates, to the who's who of Bollywood.

Also, noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is known for designing the sets of several Dharma films including 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra', is designing the theme of the birthday bash.

There will be glitter decorations everywhere and the colour code will be golden-black.

Not only this, special arrangements have also been made for the music. Renowned DJ Khushi will be arriving in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business and will perform live at this glamorous venue. Several other artists from Ibiza have also been invited to perform especially for Apoorva Mehta's birthday celebrations.

Both Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have together worked on blockbuster films under the Dharma Productions banner.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:10 PM IST