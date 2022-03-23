Kangana Ranaut rings in 35th birthday by visiting Vaishno Devi with sister Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who turned 35 on Wednesday, visited Vaishno Devi to seek blessings.

Clad in a traditional outfit, Kangana, who was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures.

She captioned it as, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents’ blessings looking forward to this year Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

Born on March 23, 1987, Kangana initially wanted to become a doctor, but instead relocated to Delhi at the age of 16 and took up modelling for a brief period of time.

In 2006, Kangana marked her big Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's thriller 'Gangster', and since then, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Over the years, she has starred in a number of hits including 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Krrish 3', 'Queen', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Panga', and 'Thalaivii'.

Kangana is also the recepient of four National Film Awards and in 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting an OTT reality show.

She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:04 AM IST