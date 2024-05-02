Esha Gupta, Neha Dhupia & Others Serve Glamorous Looks At Mumbai Event

By: Manisha Karki | May 02, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari is a sight to behold as she makes a grand entry in floral anarkali kurta and pants at an event in Mumbai. She completed the look with big jhumkas and white footwear.
Photos by Varinder Chawala
Nailing the cool casual style Gulshan Devaiah opted for a Bob Marley tee, with pants, white sneakers, and around cap for the red carpet appearance at an event in Mumbai.
Sonakshi Sinha looks like a boss lady in a printed blazer and pants with pink top for the red carpet at an event in Mumbai. She donned long earrings, and had a sleek side-parted hairstyle.
Painting the town red! Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in a red gown at the red carpet of an event in Mumbai. She wore silver accessories to complement the look!
Taha Shah Badussha looks regal in white designer sherwani with brown shoes at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
It's a denim day for Kubbra Sait as she wore a jacket and jeans with black crop top, as she arrives in style at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
Zareen Khan makes a bossy look in an aesthetic print shirt, and black skirt. She wore matching high heels, and golden hoops at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
Pretty in Pink! Neha Dhupia steals hearts with her casual pink dress with printed cape, and yellow glasses at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
Esha Gupta turn heads with her printed bodycon dress, and long matching earrings, and a silver bag at the red carpet during an event in Mumbai.
Sparking the India design, Sanjeeda Sheikh entered the red carpet donning a light pink saree with yellow border for an event in Mumbai.
Fardeen Khan looks cools in a white casual shirt and blue jeans at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai. The silver accessories, vintage watch, cream velvet shoes, and black glasses became the highlight of his look!
Urvashi Rautela stole the red carpet as she arrive in one-shoulder purple slit gown, with golden accessories at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai. She also won two fashion awards at the event.
Richa Chadha kept it sweet and simple in a Punjabi Patiyala dress, with yellow glasses at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
Amol Parashar killed us all with his radiant smile, and all-black look, shades, and sneakers at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
The alluring actress Manisha Koirala looks pretty in an off-white dress, matching heels, and accessories at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.
Mugdha Godse dazzled the red carpet in a printed dress and black heeled shoes for an event in Mumbai. She chose for a middle parted look, with golden accessories.
Shalin Bhanot looks dapper in white shirt with prints, black pants, along with black glares, and shoes at the red carpet for an event in Mumbai.