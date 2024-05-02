These TV Producer-Actor Rifts Stirred Controversies

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 02, 2024
Recently, Krishna Mukherjee, last seen in Dangal TV's show Shubh Shagun made shocking revelations about the show's producer Kundan Singh and accused him of harassment & not clearing her dues.The producer too shared his side of the story and hit back at the actress.
Paras Kalnawat & Rajan Shahi's fall out went ahead to be one of the most talked about topics in telly town. While the producer terminated Paras from Anupamaa on the grounds of 'breach of contract,' Paras too hit back at the producer and the production house. The actor has time and again spoken of the same too.
Prachi Hada, who essayed the character of Keerat in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann, quit the show & went ahead to make some startling revelations about the production house. While the producer did not divulge into replying to the actress, a source close to the show had hit back at the actress levying some allegations on her too.
Zaan Khan, who is currently a part of Sony TV's show 'Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai,' had once accused the makers of his show 'Hamari Bahu Silk,' of non payment of dues. The actor along with the other cast members had also protested for the same.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer Asit Modi's fall out went ahead to be the talk of the town too. The actress had levied some shocking allegations on the producer and had also filed a case against him, which she has apparently won too.
Naina Singh, who had quit Kumkum Bhagya stating that her character was becoming monotonous, later accused the 'producers' of the show of threatening to sabotage her career. The actress had gone ahead to make some shocking revelations too.
While people were aware of a fallout between Hina Khan & YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi, it was very recently that the producer revealed the real reason behind terminating the actress from the show citing 'interference in scripts' & 'refusing to do certain scenes glorifying Shivangi Joshi's character' as the main reasons.