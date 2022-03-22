Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut denied permanent exemption from attending Javed Akhtar’s proceedings

An Andheri magistrate court has rejected actor Kangana Ranaut’s application for permanent exemption from attending the defamation proceedings of lyricist Javed Akhar. The court, however, has said that she would be exempted from attending the proceedings in specific situations, with consent of both sides. Kangana had made the plea in June last year stating that she is one of the topmost actresses in Hindi film industry, has won several prestigious awards including National Awards and the Padma Shri. She had further said that she has to travel extensively and even abroad for her work commitments. She had also pointed out that production houses make huge investments for such bookings.

“Attending the dates of trial on a regular basis will require the accused to travel miles from different work locations causing the applicant undue hardships..” her plea had stated. Lyricist Javed Akhar, who had initiated the defamation proceedings against her for making remarks against him in a TV interview, calling him part of a certain gang of Bollywood, had opposed her application through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj.

Kangana had said in her application she would remain present before the court when ‘essentially’ required. Magistrate RR Khan said in his order passed on Tuesday that the court assures she would be exempted in specific situations if needed, by consent of both sides. The court then adjourned the matter for Kangana’s appearance before it on Apr 7.

