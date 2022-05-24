'It's unfortunate that Rajiv Kapoor is not with us to see the appreciation he's getting for Toolsidas Junior': Ashutosh Gowariker

Rajiv Kapoor made his movie debut in 1983 with the film ‘Ek Jaan Hai Hum’ and then went on to star in popular films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Aasmaan', 'Lover Boy', 'Zabardast' and 'Hum To Chale Pardes'.

In 1991, however, after his father Raj Kapoor’s death, he assumed the role of producer and in 1996 he made his directorial debut.

30 years later, it took a very special film like Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Toolsidas Junior’ to mark his return to the big screen, one which also sadly was his last.

'Toolsidas Junior' released on Netflix on May 23. It marks Rajiv Kapoor's final and posthumous appearance following his death in February 2021.

Producer Ashutosh often spoke about how he was a great fan of the late actor-producer and the memory of his first performance stayed with him for many years. The filmmaker was in touch with Rajiv Kapoor since 'Lagaan' and when the opportunity arrived, he immediately took ‘Toolsidas Junior’ to him.

Expressing grief, Ashutosh Gowariker shares, "I had been a fan of Rajiv right from his first film Ek Jaan Hai Hum and Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Zabardast. After Lagaan, I got an opportunity to meet him and since then we had been in touch. I did not have the right material to cast him till Mridul came up with Toolsidas Junior and I am happy that Rajiv consented to do the part. It was wonderful to have worked with him in the film. It is really unfortunate that he is not with us today to see the appreciation he is getting for his performance. Fortunately, we had already shown him the film before he passed away."

Taking audiences through the life of a boy and his immense love for his father, 'Toolsidas Junior' is set against the background of the sport snooker. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev in lead roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker, the film is written and directed by Mridul.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 06:20 PM IST