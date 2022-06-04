e-Paper Get App

In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor meditates outside church in France, shares stunning photos

Janhvi will star in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday shared a stunning string of pictures from her France trip on social media.

The 'Roohi' actor, who is enjoying her vacation in France, keeps her fans updated by sharing trip pictures. The 25-year-old actor made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak. Since her debut, Dhadak actor has always remained in the limelight.

Posting her pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "vive la france FR" (Long Live France!).

The actor in her pictures looks stunning as gracefully poses in a baby-pink kurta with a beige tone coat. She kept her hair open. To complement her ethnic look, she paired silver-oxidized jhumkas with her outfit.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and, director Sharan Sharma among others reacted to her pictures.

Manish Malhotra reacted with a heart to Janhvi's post.

On the work front, Janhvi has a few projects on her list. She is filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. She is also shooting for 'Bawaal' film being directed by Nitesh Tiwari alongside Varun Dhawan.

Read Also
Sexy Janhvi Kapoor sets the temperature soaring in a shimmery dress with plunging neckline
article-image
HomeEntertainmentBollywoodIn Pics: Janhvi Kapoor meditates outside church in France, shares stunning photos

RECENT STORIES

Before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda: AIMIM chief Owaisi to Mohan Bhagwat

Before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda: AIMIM chief Owaisi to Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: Telangana BJP chief demands CBI probe into case

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: Telangana BJP chief demands CBI probe into case

'It won't change overnight': Assistant coach Paul Collingwood on England's playing style

'It won't change overnight': Assistant coach Paul Collingwood on England's playing style

Delhi: Man brutally murdered in Adarsh Nagar

Delhi: Man brutally murdered in Adarsh Nagar

Thane: 3 arrested for breaking into lawyer's house, robbing his mother's gold chain

Thane: 3 arrested for breaking into lawyer's house, robbing his mother's gold chain