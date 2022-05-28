In Pics: Aamir Khan enjoys Pani Puri at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer preview

As the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer is set for launch during the IPL final, Aamir Khan decided to hold a special preview for the media.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Aamir can be seen relishing some delicious Pani Puri at the event.

While the much anticipated movie trailer will be launched during the first innings in the second timeout of the IPL final on May 29, it appears that Aamir Khan who stars in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will also be anchoring the event.

Khan will have a dialogue with world renowned cricketers including Harbhajan Singh.

This is for the first time that a trailer of an upcoming movie is being unveiled at a mega cricketing event on Indian television. The excitement amongst cricket and cinema lovers has made 'Laal Singh Chaddha' the most talked about topic on the Internet.

The event is to be hosted by Aamir Khan from 6 p.m. onwards on May 29 on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The film, which is the Indian remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic 'Forrest Gump', has been directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier directed aSecret Superstar'.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.