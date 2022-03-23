‘I was told that I don't have a hero face’: ‘Rudra’ actor Hemant Kher recalls his struggling days in Mumbai

Actor Hemant Kher, who rose to fame as Ashwin Mehta in ‘Scam 1992’, based on the life of Harshad Mehta played by Pratik Gandhi, is now garnering attention for his sinister performance as Mahesh Dubey in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’.

Shedding light on his role, Hemant says, “It's a totally 360 degree different role and you will never see even a little reflection of Ashwin Mehta in the character of Mahesh Dubey. I had auditioned for the project and the team liked my performance.”

Those who have seen Hemant’s character switch are lauding his ability to deliver a convincing performance. Reacting to the same, Hemant says that he feels blessed that the audience has always accepted him. “It's their support is something that keeps on motivating me to always try something new,” says Kher.

On sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Hemant states that it was much of a learning experience. “He is a great human and a very graceful senior actor. So I really enjoyed sharing the screen with him,” he says.

Hemant, who came to Mumbai to become an actor, encountered his share of struggles in his initial years. In order to survive he took up writing and penned scripts for several reality shows such as 'Indian Idol', 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja', 'India’s Best Dramebaaz', 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', and 'Dance India Dance' to name a few.

He recalls, “I started off working as a writer but the actor in me was always in search of an opportunity. In my early days I was told that I don't have a hero face. I was rejected even without an audition, and again that was a time when films worked on face value and stardom. But now times have changed, content is the king, so everyone is getting due importance.

“I think its destiny, it will happen when it has to. You can’t force or plan or decide it. I don't regret that being in showbiz I was not getting what I wanted the most, but I believe it gave me an experience of how the field works, and also the technical knowhow, which no one can learn in any school,” adds Hemant.

The actor was recently in the news for his dramatic weight loss. Hemant asserts that he didn’t do it for any roles. “I wanted to be fit and more conscious health wise for a long time but I wasn't getting the time because of my hectic shoot schedules. For me more than the transformation, the positive feeling that has originated for being better each day with working out is more important,” he signs off.

