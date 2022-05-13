'HIT – The First Case' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra to now hit theatres on July 15, 2022

'HIT- The First Case', a suspense thriller starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra is now all set to release on the 15th July 2022, worldwide.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original movie brings a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl has created the much needed hype to be one of the most egdy film of the year.

"I have watched 'Hit' and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj," Malhotra said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:17 AM IST