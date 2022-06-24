From Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera' to Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad' - actors who portrayed multiple looks in a film

Bollywood is coming up with numerous genres of content be it action, romantic comedies or thrillers to cater to the audience. But what defines each character in these movies are their looks and their personalities. At times, the audience gets to witness multiple looks via one character.

Let’s have a look at these movies that justify each character with different looks:

Ranbir Kapoor - Shamshera

The makers of Shamshera dropped the trailer for the period action film on Friday, featuring Ranbir in the first double role of his career. At the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir addressed the big reveal of his first-ever dual role and shared that it took some convincing to get both role. "When the film was narrated to me, it wasn't really offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that let me play the father also," he said.

Kangana Ranaut – Dhaakad

Playing an action-packed agent - Agni, Kangana Ranaut dons seven different looks in the movie. A part of a character portrayal of a spy – Kangana is seen slipping into different and creatively intense looks. From looking like a warrior to a sex worker and experimenting with her hairstyles and getting into the fighting gear for the film, she has done it all. The looks have been devised and choreographed by international specialists, which is worth a watch. To witness these looks, watch Dhaakad on ZEE5.

Dashaavtaar - Kamal Haasan

Dasavatharam, one of Kamal Haasan's biggest hits, Dasavatharam was a dream project for Kamal because he had to portray not two or three, but ten characters in addition to scripting the movie. The ambitious script begins during the Chozha period and concludes amid the December 2004 tsunami. Heavy prosthetics have been used for Kamal Haasan in the film Dashavatar.

Priyanka Chopra - 7 Khoon Maaf

Priyanka Chopra's character in 7 Khoon Maaf ages from 20 to 65, and she was seen going through seven different age makeovers as the wife of seven different aged men at various periods of her life, for which prosthetics were used extensively. Playing Priyanka’s husbands in the film are - Naseeruddin Shah, who plays the oldest husband, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah's youngest son Vivaan Shah, and Russian actor Aleksandr Dyachenko.

Hum Tum - Saif Ali Khan

Hum Tum, a romantic comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, was a hit at the box office. The movie was unquestionably ahead of its time. Saif and Rani have been seen meeting each other at various stages of their lives, and their appearances have changed as a result of the ages of leap depicted in the film. Saif also mentioned that in the film saying "It's my Tom Cruise Look" and it was the most talked-about look in the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan - Sooryavansham

Sooryavansham is a romantic musical drama directed by EVV Satyanarayana. It stars Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles. The film is a remake of the 1997 Tamil-language film Suryavamsam, and revolves around a traditional father and his illiterate yet obedient son, following their tensed relationship and shows how the strict patriarchy causes a drift between them.

Hrithik Roshan - Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan played a double role in his debut film as Rohit and Raj. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film became the second-highest-grossing film of 2000. It received positive reviews from critics upon release.