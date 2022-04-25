From 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', upcoming movies to watch in May 2022

After a successful run for Bollywood in April, the audiences are all set to be tempted back to the theatres in May as well, with a slew of new films gearing up for release.
The film industry and the theatre business is finally coming back on track after facing several hurdles in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of interesting films are lined up for the coming month. Here are the list of movies releasing in May 2022:
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.
Release Date: 6th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart
Director: Sam Raimi
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a social comedy revolving around a father's struggle to save his unborn girl child in a patriarchal society.
Release Date: 13th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani
Director: Divyang Thakkar
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a horror-comedy and is a standalone sequel to the iconic 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
Release Date: 20th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani
Director: Anees Bazmee
Dhaakad
'Dhaakad' is touted to be a mega actioner and Bollywood’s first high octane spy thriller led by a female star.
Release Date: 20th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta
Director: Razneesh Ghai
Anek
'Anek' is a political action thriller with Ayushmann slipping into the shoes of an undercover cop.
Release Date: 27th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Thar
'Thar' traces the journey of an antique dealer in a remote village in Rajasthan that has of late been witness to a series of violent killings.
Release Date: 6th May, 2022
Release Platform: Netflix
Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik
Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary
Mere Desh Ki Dharti
'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is a humorous yet inspirational take on the lives and journey of young engineers Ajay and his friend Sameer from being abject urban failures to icons of rural India.
Release Date: 6th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Divyendu Sharma, Anupriya Goenka, Anant Vidhaat Sharma
Director: Faraz Haider
Top Gun: Maverick
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
Release Date: 27th May, 2022
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller
Director: Joseph KosinskiPublished on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:18 PM IST