From 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', upcoming movies to watch in May 2022

After a successful run for Bollywood in April, the audiences are all set to be tempted back to the theatres in May as well, with a slew of new films gearing up for release.

The film industry and the theatre business is finally coming back on track after facing several hurdles in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of interesting films are lined up for the coming month. Here are the list of movies releasing in May 2022:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

Release Date: 6th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart

Director: Sam Raimi

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a social comedy revolving around a father's struggle to save his unborn girl child in a patriarchal society.

Release Date: 13th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a horror-comedy and is a standalone sequel to the iconic 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Release Date: 20th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani

Director: Anees Bazmee

Dhaakad

'Dhaakad' is touted to be a mega actioner and Bollywood’s first high octane spy thriller led by a female star.

Release Date: 20th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta

Director: Razneesh Ghai

Anek

'Anek' is a political action thriller with Ayushmann slipping into the shoes of an undercover cop.

Release Date: 27th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Thar

'Thar' traces the journey of an antique dealer in a remote village in Rajasthan that has of late been witness to a series of violent killings.

Release Date: 6th May, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix

Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' is a humorous yet inspirational take on the lives and journey of young engineers Ajay and his friend Sameer from being abject urban failures to icons of rural India.

Release Date: 6th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Divyendu Sharma, Anupriya Goenka, Anant Vidhaat Sharma

Director: Faraz Haider

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Release Date: 27th May, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller

Director: Joseph Kosinski

