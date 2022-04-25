Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba to collaborate for a romantic thriller film

After B Praak's much-awaited song, 'Ishq Nahi Karte' featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba became an instant hit with the audiences worldwide, the two actors have been roped in to play the lead roles opposite each other in a romantic thriller feature film.

It is said to be set in North India and a debutant director is going to be piloting this one.

One of the sources from the project says, "After the song received thundering response from the audience, a renowned production came forward to cast both the actors for their next project. Emraan as we all know is a hit machine when it comes to songs. Having Emraan and Sahher in a full length feature film with some amazing songs will be a treat to the audience."

Currently, the project is in the initial stage and both the actors are figuring out their dates to start the shooting by end of this year or in the beginning of 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:48 PM IST