Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: Iconic films of the 'Deewana' actress

It has been 29 years since iconic Bollywood actress Divya Bharti passed away, leaving her fans shattered.

Divya died on April 5, 1993, at the young age of 19, after falling from the balcony of her apartment in Mumbai. The mysterious circumstances of her death have spawned a number of conspiracy theories over the years.

Divya worked predominantly in Hindi and Telugu film industries. She made her debut opposite Venkatesh in the Telugu-language romantic action 'Bobbili Raja' (1990). In 1992, she moved to Hindi cinema and starred in her first Bollywood film 'Vishwatma'.

On Divya's 29th death anniversary, here's a look at some of her most iconic films:

Deewana (1992)

In Deewana. Divya was paired alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The romance drama won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Shola Aur Shabnam (1992)

In the same year, she also starred in 'Shola aur Shabnam' opposite Govinda. It was popular with critics and was a box office hit in India.

Vishwatma (1992)

'Vishwatma' was Divya's first Bollywood film. In an interview, she had said that she liked her role as Kusum, Sunny Deol's love interest, in the film, describing it as a "very good role".

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992)

The year 1992 was owned by Divya Bharti with back to back films, making her the national heartthrob. The film was a rage due to the actress' beauty and the music album.

Dil Aashna Hai (1992)

In 'Dil Aashna Hai', she was again paired with Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, she portrayed a bar dancer who sets out to find her birth mother. The role earned her critical appreciation.

