Did Somy Ali just call Salman Khan the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'?

Former actress Somy Ali raised eyebrows on Wednesday after she shared an old still of Salman Khan from a film and said that the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' will be exposed.

Though she did not name who she was pointing her fingers at, she posted a Salman Khan's photo from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya's song 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' song.

She did not just stop there, but also went on to tag Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the post.

"The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," she wrote.

Harvey Weinstein is a former American film producer and convicted sex offender.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were in a relationship in the early 2000s. However, the couple had a rather ugly breakup, which dominated the headlines for a very long time.

Post the split, Aishwarya had shared in an interview with The Times of India that Salman would even physically harm her when they were dating and that he just could not get over the breakup. She had also said that the actor had cheated on her, and that he himself had indirectly confessed it one day.

On the other hand, Somy too dated Salman for almost a decade in the 1990s. During a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Somy had revealed that the couple decided to part ways as they were "not happy", and she then flew back to America.

Somy and Salman had worked together in the 1992 film 'Buland', which never made it to the theatres.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:13 PM IST