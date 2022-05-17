Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jets off to the French Riviera with Aaradhya and Abhishek

The Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a gala event for the Indian audience as celebrities from the cine world across India are set to walk there.

This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to May 26 and the organisers have done away with wearing masks or asking for any COVID tests.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be returning to the red carpet. The former Miss World was spotted leaving for Cannes at the Mumbai airport with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Besides her, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes. The list of celebrities include R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara among others.

Television divas Hina Khan and Helly Shah will also make an appearance.

Meanwhile on work front, Aishwarya’s much-anticipated magnum opus, 'PS-1', the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' is all set to hit the big screen this year.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

It is an adventure story featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on the big screens on September 30, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:17 AM IST