Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a Sabyasachi saree for her debut at the French Riviera

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. One of her graceful looks from the festival is out. Designer Sabyasachi unveiled her new look from the prestigious event on his Instagram handle, he shared a few glimpses of her.

The 35-year-old actor opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was spotted donning an ivory organza saree, pairing it up with an emerald-diamond choker. Her red lips and basic makeup look complimented the entire look.

Aditi also took to Instagram and wrote, “My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial”

Advertisement

"I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage. As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling," she said earlier in a statement.

Apart from Aditi, actor Deepika Padukone attended Cannes 2022 as a jury member. She too opted for a Sabyasachi saree.

This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 to May 26 and the organisers will be axing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. They won't be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate.

Meanwhile on work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabbi. Written by screenwriter Atul Sabharwal, Jubilee has been set against the backdrop of a newly independent India.

She also has 'Gandhi Talks', a silent film billed as a dark satirical comedy with Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy.

Illustrious composer A R Rahman will score music for the film. Backed by Zee Studios, the movie is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:13 AM IST