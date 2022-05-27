Ayushmann Khurrana hits the streets of Delhi with nearly 70 bikers to promote 'Anek'

One of the most awaited political action thrillers, Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek' is making headlines for every drop of its beat. Now that it is finally released, Ayushmann Khurrana has hit the road along with 60-70 bikers as they exclaim “Jeetega Kaun?.. Hindustan” in single cadence.

Ayushmann has left no stone unturned to promote the film and its intriguing dialogue has taken over the hearts of the audience.

Ayushmann has hit the streets of Delhi on a bike where he is seen holding the ANEK flag high as the star and the riders say “Jeetega Kaun?.. Hindustan” in one rhythm.

The ride was conducted in Dwarka in the capital city, where several bikers joined for a 3 KM ride. The fever of 'Anek' is continuously taking over the mind of the audience which is all set to rocket with the release of the film today.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

