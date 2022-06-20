e-Paper Get App

Aryan Khan to be part of Karan Johar's action film? Here's what we know

Aryan has signed the film, however, it is still not clear if he with act in the film or have a cameo in the film

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will reportedly be a part of Karan Johar's action masala film.

According to a film critic, Aryan has signed the film, however, it is still not clear if he with act or have a cameo in the film.

Also, rumours are rife that the shoot of the film will start in October.

For those unversed, Karan had shared an update about his upcoming projects with his followers on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

However, he had announced that he will commence the shoot of his action film in 2023. "And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love," a part of his post read.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' brings back Karan as a director after close to six years as his last film was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, in May, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested on October 3, 2021, after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

