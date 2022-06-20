Aryan Khan to be part of Karan Johar's action film? Here's what we know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will reportedly be a part of Karan Johar's action masala film.

According to a film critic, Aryan has signed the film, however, it is still not clear if he with act or have a cameo in the film.

Also, rumours are rife that the shoot of the film will start in October.

BREAKING NEWS: King Khan #ShahRukhKhan’s son #AryanKhan signed #KaranJohar’s film ! It’s full on Action Masala film ! It will direct by Karan himself. Shoot will start in October 🔥♥️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 20, 2022

For those unversed, Karan had shared an update about his upcoming projects with his followers on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

However, he had announced that he will commence the shoot of his action film in 2023. "And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love," a part of his post read.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' brings back Karan as a director after close to six years as his last film was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, in May, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. He was arrested on October 3, 2021, after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.