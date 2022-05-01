Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid picture with 'Uunchai' co-stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, shared a candid picture with 'Uunchai' co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sholay' actor shared a photograph during the shoot of 'Uunchai'. Amitabh can be seen wearing a tracksuit while Anupam Kher sported a yellow sweater and trousers and Boman Irani opted for a casual outfit.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Ye umar ka tarkaja hai, hairatgej najara hai." As soon as he shared the post, fans showered love on the trio by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section.

Recently, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya finished shooting the movie. Big B took to his blog and also expressed his gratitude.

"The morning Chapel at assembly in Sherwood .. and the Head Prefect of the School read a portion of the Bible and after .. said .. 'and here endeth the lesson' ..the film UUNCHAI is over and the last works ended today .. farewell speeches emotions gratitude cheers and .. 'till we meet again," he wrote.

For the unversed, 'Uunchai' is a movie which is based on friendship. It also stars Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and has been shot in locations including Lucknow and Nepal.

