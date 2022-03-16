Amaal Mallik performs live in Guwahati, says 'The energy I experienced was something else'

After two years of interacting with fans virtually, singer-composer Amaal Mallik brought his music at IIT Guwahati through a live concert.

Fans of the artist were seen waving their phone flashlights as he performed his all-time hits namely 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Soch na Sake', 'Sab Tera' from 'Baaghi', 'Roke na ruke', 'Bol do na Zara', and 'Besabriya' on the stage.

All COVID-19 restrictions were followed and that did not even dampen the euphoria Mallik created. He confessed that no amount of virtual interaction can make up for the instant gratification and connection that a live concert offers.

Amaal Mallik said, "So much love comes from Assam to us. The listeners there are quite musically sound. I always wanted to perform for IIT Guwahati. The energy I experienced in Assam is something else. I can safely say that no amount of virtual interaction can make up for the instant gratification and connection that a live concert offers."

Amaal's love anthem 'Heer Raanjhana' in Akshay Kumar’s 'Bachchhan Paandey' has taken over the playlists of listeners. His 'Jaan Hai Meri' in 'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has attracted massive amount of love.

He will be announcing a number of his upcoming songs soon.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:13 PM IST