Alia Bhatt stuns in a risqué floral outfit with plunging neckline at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who ringed in her 29th Birthday in the Maldives, returned to Mumbai to attend Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress stunned in a Magda Butrym strapless floral outfit with plunging neckline, layered with a jacket of the same print.

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Alia introduced fans to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau, Ranbir Kapoor.

'Brahmastra', set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy are also part of the star cast.

The film's story, which is based on Indian mythology, has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia).

Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy, has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

It will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026.

Alia also has SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

Besides that, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix spy thriller film 'Heart Of Stone'. She will be starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:05 AM IST