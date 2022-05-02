Alia Bhatt receives a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan - see photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday treated her fans with her selfies from January to April. However, what caught out attention was something special received by Alia from her 'Brahmastra' co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

In one of the photos, Alia can be seen posing with a letter from Big B. The megastar had sent her a letter praising her performance in her latest Bollywood film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia is all smiles as she held the letter in her hand. It read, "Alia, you are beyond magnificent in Gangubai. I am short of words to express anymore! My love as ever, Amitabh Bachchan."

Another picture features her on the sets of 'Brahmastra' when the actress was shooting for the song 'Kesariya'. Take a look at her post here:

Moments after she shared the post, her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan commented, "Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is set to release on February 10, 2023. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, will see Karan Johar returning to the director's chair.

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen space with now-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled for a September 9, 2022.

Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:34 PM IST