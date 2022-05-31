Akshay Oberoi to star in India’s first virtual production 'Judaa Hoke Bhi', check out the motion poster

India’s First Film that is completely shot in the Virtual Production Studio with the help of unreal engine technology, 'Judaa Hoke Bhi' stars Akshay Oberoi in the lead role.

Vikram Bhatt shares, "Virtual Production is the future of production. This is where we get a new reality. K Sera Sera and I, with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt, have partnered to make it possible not just for us but for the entire industry to avail and to make use of what we have learned. We want to service the entire industry to make films bigger, better and less expensive. This is our goal and Mr. Satish Panchariya of K Sera Sera and all of us have the same vision, same dream. The motto of our company is very simple: More for less. We are going to change how films are made forever."

Mahesh Bhatt adds, "You cannot entertain 21st century audiences with the technology and stories of the 20th century. This is a new world and a new India. K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt have joined hands and bought their wisdom which they have sourced from the ground. They know the real world. They know the heart beats of the people of this country and the people who consume entertainment abroad and having understood and lived through that, they have now put up this studio which will baffle the world not only in our backyard but all over. So as they say, you always remember the first. First man on the moon was Neil Armstrong, first man on Everest, Tenzing Norgay, first man to put his foot in the virtual world and create the magic of LED, Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. This is the future. We are talking to the future."

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is set to release on July 15, 2022. The film is jointly produced by K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt's Studio Virtual Worlds.