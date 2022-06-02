 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' banned in Kuwait, Oman

The film tells the story of king Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The historical epic 'Samrat Prithviraj', which stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role, has been banned in Kuwait and Oman.

The film tells the story of king Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

A senior trade source on conditions of anonymity said, "It is highly unfortunate that a film that is based on our glorious Hindu Samrat Prithviraj's life and courage has been banned in some international markets like Kuwait and Oman. It seems that these countries have taken this stand in the run up to the film's release."

The source further shared, "Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people. This film is really buzzing right now and the anticipation is only skyrocketing. Banning his life story only makes one question the fact that why can't people take a look at history and accept what happened to India and Hindus."

'Samrat Prithviraj' which has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, also marks the cinematic debut of Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Read Also
Amit Shah watches 'Samrat Prithviraj': 'Seen a film in theatre with my family after almost 13 years'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodAkshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' banned in Kuwait, Oman

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: ED attaches PFI bank accounts over alleged money laundering

Kerala: ED attaches PFI bank accounts over alleged money laundering

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav: 'Developed countries must take lead on net-zero emissions'

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav: 'Developed countries must take lead on net-zero emissions'

'Chaliye Hukum:' Amit Shah pokes fun at wife Sonal after film screening

'Chaliye Hukum:' Amit Shah pokes fun at wife Sonal after film screening

Watch video: Woman attempting suicide on tracks gets trapped under train

Watch video: Woman attempting suicide on tracks gets trapped under train

PAN-Aadhaar link should be done by June-end; after July 1 it will cost you more

PAN-Aadhaar link should be done by June-end; after July 1 it will cost you more