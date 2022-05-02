After Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised for 'routine check-up'

A day after it was revealed that veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised in the city, his contemporary Mithun Chakraborty has also been admitted to a hospital now.

A picture has been going viral on the internet in which the iconic actor can be seen lying on a hospital bed. National secretary of BJP, Dr Anupam Hazra, shared the photo and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Mithun Da," he wrote.

Get well soon Mithun Da ❤️

তোমার দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করি মিঠুন দা ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yM5N24mxFf — Dr. Anupam Hazra 🇮🇳 (@tweetanupam) April 30, 2022

When The Free Press Journal contacted Mithun's manager, he confirmed that the actor has indeed been hospitalised for a 'routine check-up'.

"He is okay. Nothing serious. Will let you know," he replied.

On the professional front, Mithun was last seen in 'The Kashmir Files', helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The veteran actor was lauded for his hardhitting performance in the film.

The actor will be next star in a Bengali film named 'Projapoti'.

Apart from acting, Mithun is also an active part of politics in the country. The actor is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, Mithun's 'Ghulami' co-star Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital yesterday after undergoing treatment for a few days. He informed his fans that he suffered a muscle pull due to which he had to be under doctor's supervision.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Veteran actor Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for muscle pull

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:35 AM IST